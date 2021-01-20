Webinar Series

The National Marine Sanctuaries Webinar Series provides educators, students, and the interested public with educational and scientific expertise, resources and training to support ocean and climate literacy. This series generally targets formal and informal educators that are engaging students (elementary through college) in formal classroom settings, as well as members of the community in informal educational venues (e.g. after school programs, science centers, aquariums, etc.). However, the series is open to anyone interested in the topics listed below.

For distance learning programs about marine mammals and other protected species in the wild, please visit our Wildlife Viewing Guidelines and the NOAA Fisheries Office of Protected Resources' Marine Life Viewing Guidelines to ensure you are aware of the regulations.

Upcoming Webinars

Tracking White Sharks! An Update on Population Changes off the West Coast of North America

August 11, 2021 from 3:00-4:30 pm Hawai`i / 6:00-7:30 pm Pacific

Dr. Salvador Jorgensen, Marine Ecologist, University of California, Santa Cruz

This presentation will detail the latest developments in a long-term study of the northeast Pacific great white sharks. A combination of management practices and climate change have led to range shifting and population fluxes among juvenile and adult white sharks. These changes, along with surprising interactions with other predators, underscore the dynamic nature of this cryptic top predator and its important role in coastal and ocean ecology.

Seagrass Meadows: Unsung Heroes in Combating Climate Change?

August 12, 2021 at 8 am Hawai`i / 11 am Pacific / 2 pm Eastern

Aurora M. Ricart, Ph.D., Post-doctoral Researcher at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences and Melissa Ward, Ph.D., Post-doctoral Researcher at San Diego State University

Seagrass meadows can be found from the tropics to the arctic circle, with over 60 species in total. These meadows form the foundation of many marine food webs, while also serving to improve water quality, stabilize sediment, and buffer storm surge. More recently, scientists are investigating seagrasses as a natural-based solution in combating climate change. Research, including that of Drs. Aurora M Ricart and Melissa Ward, suggests that these habitats contribute to long-term climate mitigation through sediment carbon sequestration, while also serving to ameliorate the impacts of ocean acidification. In this talk, they will explore the capacity of seagrass ecosystems to help mitigate climate change effects and discuss the implications for the conservation and management of these coastal ecosystems.

Where the Water is Shallow, and the Current is Strong: Stone Fish Weirs of the Eastern Woodlands

August 17, 2021 at 7am Hawaii /10 am Pacific / 12pm Central / 1pm Eastern

Though often overlooked, stone fish weirs are relatively common archaeological features in many swift-flowing rivers and streams above the fall-line across the eastern Unites States. Often seen as "V" or "W"-shaped stone alignments, these highly efficient fishing structures were used extensively throughout the pre-colonial and historic periods, some potentially dating back millennia and represent an important part of our cultural landscape.

For a variety of reasons, stone fish weirs have received only intermittent attention from the archaeological community and are rarely the focus of systematic surveys. New improvements in the quality and accessibility of satellite-based imagery, like Google Earth, have made the identification and recording of fish weir sites possible on a regional scale.

Join Dr. David Crandford, Assistant State Archaeologist for the North Carolina Office of State Archaeology, to learn about the many different types of fish weirs that can be found world-wide and how their shapes help determine where they are located. Learn about archaeological approaches to studying fish weir sites and hear about some of the initial findings and insights of the North Carolina Fish Weir Archaeological Project that has documented more than 800 potential fish weirs.

The World Does Not Stand Still - Understanding the Impacts of Climate Change in Papahānaumokuākea

August 19, 2021 at 12 pm Hawaiʻi / 3 pm Pacific / 6 pm Eastern

Dr. Dan Polhemus, Aquatic Ecosystems and Environmental Contaminants program manager at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Pacific Islands

Current and future impacts from climate change are considered to be the single greatest threat to the long-term integrity of Papahānaumokuākea. The effects of climate change are already being observed, with rising sea levels leading to shoreline retreat, increasing ocean heat content producing more frequent and severe coral bleaching events, and a more westward trajectory for tropical cyclones inflicting severe damage to certain atolls, notably Lalo (French Frigate Shoals). Current modelling indicates that all these stressors will continue to impact the Monument to progressively greater degrees going forward, producing major resource management challenges. A climate change vulnerability assessment for the Monument was completed in 2016, and the managers are now moving forward to convert this into an action plan that will facilitate future climate adaptation.

This presentation is part of the Third Thursday By the Bay Presentation Series at Mokupāpapa Discovery Center that is the visitor center for Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in Hilo, Hawaiʻi. This State of the Monument lecture series is also supported by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation through a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

