Get Into Your Sanctuary Weekend

You're Invited!

We are excited to announce that this year Get Into Your Sanctuary weekend is going virtual! Join us from July 31 to August 2 for a unique opportunity to experience all of NOAA's National Marine Sanctuary System from wherever you are. From taking an ocean safari to virtually diving through shipwrecks to learning how to cook sustainably from a professional chef, there will be something for everyone to enjoy!

Tune into our LIVE Get Into Your Sanctuary programming July 31 to August 2 by visiting our Facebook page!

July 31st

8 AM SST / 9 AM HST / 12 PM PDT / 2 PM CDT / 3 PM EDT Explore the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary
9 AM SST / 10 AM HST / 1 PM PDT / 3 PM CDT / 4 PM EDT Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary: Lionfish - From Reef Raiders to Tasty Treats
10 AM SST / 11 AM HST / 2 PM PDT / 4 PM CDT / 5 PM EDT The Seabirds of Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuary
11 AM SST / 12 PM HST / 3 PM PDT / 5 PM CDT / 6 PM EDT Photographing the Seabirds of Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
12 PM SST / 1 PM HST / 4 PM PDT / 6 PM CDT / 7 PM EDT Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary: Explore & Discover Sunken Legacies
1 PM SST / 2 PM HST / 5 PM PDT / 7 PM CDT / 8 PM EDT Papahānaumokuākea National Marine Monument: Connection Through and to the Ocean
2 PM SST / 3 PM HST / 6 PM PDT / 8 PM CDT / 9 PM EDT Connecting Conservation and Culture with National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa

August 1st

4 AM SST / 5 AM HST / 8 AM PDT / 10 AM CDT / 11 AM EDT Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary: Tour of the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center/ Trail
5 AM SST / 6 AM HST / 9 AM PDT / 11 AM CDT / 12 PM EDT Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary: Introducing the Newest National Marine Sanctuary!
6 AM SST / 7 AM HST / 10 AM PDT / 12 PM CDT / 1 PM EDT Take a Wildlife Cruise in Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary and Beyond!
7 AM SST / 8 AM HST / 11 AM PDT / 1 PM CDT / 2 PM EDT Dive into the Recreational Opportunities at Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary
8 AM SST / 9 AM HST / 12 PM PDT / 2 PM CDT / 3 PM EDT Exploring Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary
9 AM SST / 10 AM HST / 1 PM PDT / 3 PM CDT / 4 PM EDT Monitor National Marine Sanctuary: Explore the historic USS Monitor
10 AM SST / 11 AM HST / 2 PM PDT / 4 PM CDT / 5 PM EDT Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary: Cooking the Quintessential Seafood Chowder
11 AM SST / 12 PM HST / 3 PM PDT / 5 PM CDT / 6 PM EDT Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary: Your Adventure in Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Starts Here!

August 2nd

8 AM SST / 9 AM HST / 12 PM PDT / 2 PM CDT / 3 PM EDT Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary: Discovering the Portland
9 AM SST / 10 AM HST / 1 PM PDT / 3 PM CDT / 4 PM EDT Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary: A Revival of Maritime Culture
10 AM SST / 11 AM HST / 2 PM PDT / 4 PM CDT / 5 PM EDT Gone Fishing! in Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary
Be sure to "like" NOAA's Office of National Marine Sanctuary Facebook page to get reminders for all of the Get Into Your Sanctuary events.

**All participants can view and hear the sessions, but only people with a Facebook account will be able to use the interactive chat function.**

Please contact onms.constituents@noaa.gov for more information.

Unable to join the live events? We will post all of the content here at the later date.

KNOW before you GO

NOAA's national marine sanctuary offices and visitor centers are closed to the public while the waters remain open for responsible use in accordance with CDC guidance and local regulations. More information on the response from NOAA's Office of National Marine Sanctuaries can be found on sanctuaries.noaa.gov/coronavirus/.

Please be familiar with and follow regulations and obtain proper licenses.