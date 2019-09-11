Get Into Your Sanctuary Weekend
You're Invited!
We are excited to announce that this year Get Into Your Sanctuary weekend is going virtual! Join us from July 31 to August 2 for a unique opportunity to experience all of NOAA's National Marine Sanctuary System from wherever you are. From taking an ocean safari to virtually diving through shipwrecks to learning how to cook sustainably from a professional chef, there will be something for everyone to enjoy!
Site Events
Tune into our LIVE Get Into Your Sanctuary programming July 31 to August 2 by visiting our Facebook page!
July 31st
|8 AM SST / 9 AM HST / 12 PM PDT / 2 PM CDT / 3 PM EDT
|Explore the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary
|9 AM SST / 10 AM HST / 1 PM PDT / 3 PM CDT / 4 PM EDT
|Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary: Lionfish - From Reef Raiders to Tasty Treats
|10 AM SST / 11 AM HST / 2 PM PDT / 4 PM CDT / 5 PM EDT
|The Seabirds of Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuary
|11 AM SST / 12 PM HST / 3 PM PDT / 5 PM CDT / 6 PM EDT
|Photographing the Seabirds of Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
|12 PM SST / 1 PM HST / 4 PM PDT / 6 PM CDT / 7 PM EDT
|Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary: Explore & Discover Sunken Legacies
|1 PM SST / 2 PM HST / 5 PM PDT / 7 PM CDT / 8 PM EDT
|Papahānaumokuākea National Marine Monument: Connection Through and to the Ocean
|2 PM SST / 3 PM HST / 6 PM PDT / 8 PM CDT / 9 PM EDT
|Connecting Conservation and Culture with National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa
August 1st
August 2nd
Be sure to "like" NOAA's Office of National Marine Sanctuary Facebook page to get reminders for all of the Get Into Your Sanctuary events.
**All participants can view and hear the sessions, but only people with a Facebook account will be able to use the interactive chat function.**
Please contact onms.constituents@noaa.gov for more information.
Unable to join the live events? We will post all of the content here at the later date.
KNOW before you GO
NOAA's national marine sanctuary offices and visitor centers are closed to the public while the waters remain open for responsible use in accordance with CDC guidance and local regulations. More information on the response from NOAA's Office of National Marine Sanctuaries can be found on sanctuaries.noaa.gov/coronavirus/.
Please be familiar with and follow regulations and obtain proper licenses.