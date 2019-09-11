Get Into Your Sanctuary Weekend

You're Invited!

We are excited to announce that this year Get Into Your Sanctuary weekend is going virtual! Join us from July 31 to August 2 for a unique opportunity to experience all of NOAA's National Marine Sanctuary System from wherever you are. From taking an ocean safari to virtually diving through shipwrecks to learning how to cook sustainably from a professional chef, there will be something for everyone to enjoy!

Tune into our LIVE Get Into Your Sanctuary programming July 31 to August 2 by visiting our Facebook page!

Be sure to "like" NOAA's Office of National Marine Sanctuary Facebook page to get reminders for all of the Get Into Your Sanctuary events.

**All participants can view and hear the sessions, but only people with a Facebook account will be able to use the interactive chat function.**

Please contact onms.constituents@noaa.gov for more information.

Unable to join the live events? We will post all of the content here at the later date.

KNOW before you GO

NOAA's national marine sanctuary offices and visitor centers are closed to the public while the waters remain open for responsible use in accordance with CDC guidance and local regulations. More information on the response from NOAA's Office of National Marine Sanctuaries can be found on sanctuaries.noaa.gov/coronavirus/.

Please be familiar with and follow regulations and obtain proper licenses.