Home News Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument Celebrates 10 Years as a World Heritage Site

July 2020

On July 30, 2010, Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument was inscribed as a mixed World Heritage site by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Because the monument represents one of the best examples of both the world’s cultural as well as natural heritage, it has the distinction of being named the only mixed World Heritage site within the United States. It is one of only 24 World Heritage sites in the U.S., and one of two in Hawai‘i, along with Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

“A World Heritage site is part of an international community that appreciates and has concerns for universally significant properties,” says Athline Clark, NOAA superintendent of Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. “Through a shared interest, countries join hands to protect and cherish the world's natural and cultural heritage, expressed in a commitment to preserving our legacy for future generations.”